BERLIN, June 9 The German government on Friday
said it was evaluating Air Berlin's request for state
loan guarantees with two regional governments, noting any
support would be contingent upon a sustainable business model
for the struggling airline.
The federal government stepped in a day after Air Berlin
said it had made a request to the states of Berlin and
North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) to consider loan guarantees.
Most of loss-making Air Berlin's roughly 8,000 German staff
are located in Berlin and NRW.
Air Berlin's request comes amid signs of waning support from
Etihad Airways, its biggest shareholder.
