FRANKFURT Oct 27 Air Berlin is cutting another 200 jobs as part of its efforts to return to profit, a spokesman for the airline said on Monday.

The cuts will mostly affect grounds crews and administrative workers and are to be carried out through attrition in 2015, he said.

Air Berlin, 29-percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, has already cut 900 jobs, or 10 percent of its workforce, and slashed both costs and unprofitable routes after a period of rapid expansion left it saddled with debt. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by David Clarke)