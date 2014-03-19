* Air Berlin is in discussions over options for company

FRANKFURT, March 19 Air Berlin said it was in advanced talks over options that would have a substantial impact on Germany's second-biggest airline if implemented, without being more specific.

It said in a statement on Wednesday that it was therefore pushing back its annual results by a week to March 27.

Air Berlin, which is almost 30 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad Airways, did not specify the options it was considering or say who was involved in the talks.

Shares in Air Berlin extended gains to end Wednesday's trading session at 2.35 euros, up 14.8 percent.

The airline ran into financial problems after expanding too rapidly in the last decade. It now faces stiff competition from the likes of EasyJet, which is expanding in Germany and trying to tempt business customers in Europe's largest economy.

Air Berlin managed to post its first profit in five years in 2012 only by selling a majority stake in its frequent flyer programme to shareholder Etihad.

Etihad has been building a network of airlines by buying up minority stakes as it seeks to divert more passengers from its partners' planes to its Abu Dhabi hub.

Air Berlin had in November scrapped its aim of breaking even at the operating profit level in 2013 and warned it would only come close to consensus for a 40 million euro loss before interest and tax if it found additional sources of income.

Analysts had on average expected Air Berlin to report on Thursday a 2013 operating loss of 120 million euros ($166.9 million) according to a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.7189 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen; Editing by Michael Shields and Victoria Bryan)