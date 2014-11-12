* Q3 EBIT 74.9 million euros, down 35 pct

BERLIN Nov 12 Air Berlin said on Wednesday a fresh round of restructuring should improve profits by 400 million euros ($498 million) by 2016 as the carrier reported a 35 percent fall in third-quarter profit.

Germany's second largest airline reported third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 74.9 million euros, down from 115.6 million euros a year ago and after 15 million euros of restructuring costs -- in what it termed a "difficult" environment.

In a bid to return to profit, Air Berlin, 29-percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, is shaking up its route network, shutting down some crew bases and streamlining its fleet.

It has already cut 850 jobs and on Wednesday said it was in talks with labour representatives over a further 200 administration and ground staff jobs.

The airline, which will release full quarterly results on Thursday, said the restructuring measures would result in a one-off charge of under 100 million euros this year.

It said measures already implemented had allowed it to reduce cost per available seat kilometre by 0.9 percent to 5.22 cents.

However, tough price competition, as reported by others such as Lufthansa, resulted in yields -- a measure of pricing -- falling 4.4 percent in the quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.8038 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke)