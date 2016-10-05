FRANKFURT Oct 5 Air Berlin said on Wednesday it had entered discussions with TUI Group and Etihad about a combination of its tourist businesses.

This could result in the combination of the existing tourist business of Air Berlin with 35 aircraft (including 14 aircraft presently wet-leased from TUIfly to Air Berlin group) and the German TUIfly, Air Berlin said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman)