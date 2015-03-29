BRIEF-Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C
* Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C
TORONTO, March 29 An Air Canada flight crash landed in the east coast city of Halifax and went off the runway early on Sunday, local media reported, with the airline confirming 23 passengers and crew suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The airline said the incident happened shortly after midnight, and 18 of the 23 admitted to hospitals for observation and treatment of minor injuries have been released. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Yirendai enters into an agreement of intent on performance bond with PICC P&C
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - co and Nippon Shinyaku enter into license agreements for development and commercialization of Defitelio and Vyxeos in Japan