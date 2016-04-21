TORONTO, April 21 A small Air Canada passenger plane was damaged while landing late on Wednesday in the eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and three passengers were taken to hospital, the airline said on Thursday.

The airline said two of the passengers were released from hospital Wednesday and one is expected to be released on Thursday.

The flight, carrying 14 passengers and two crew, sustained damage to its landing gear as it set down at Gander International Airport, Air Canada said.