BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
TORONTO, April 21 A small Air Canada passenger plane was damaged while landing late on Wednesday in the eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and three passengers were taken to hospital, the airline said on Thursday.
The airline said two of the passengers were released from hospital Wednesday and one is expected to be released on Thursday.
The flight, carrying 14 passengers and two crew, sustained damage to its landing gear as it set down at Gander International Airport, Air Canada said. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7