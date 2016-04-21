(Adds details on incident)

TORONTO, April 21 A small Air Canada passenger plane was damaged while landing late on Wednesday in the eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and three passengers were taken to hospital, the airline said on Thursday.

Two of the passengers were released from hospital Wednesday, the airline said in a statement, and one is expected to be released on Thursday.

The flight, carrying 14 passengers and two crew, sustained damage to its landing gear as it set down at Gander International Airport, Air Canada said.

The flight came from Goose Bay, another community in the province, and was part of Air Canada Express, operated on behalf of the airline by the local firm Exploits Valley Air Services.

One passenger said the weather was snowy and windy during the landing, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. The broadcaster posted a picture showing the plane resting on its front with a broken nose cone.

An Air Canada spokesman declined further comment.

The airline's statement said the passengers walked off the aircraft and those not taken to hospital were provided hotel accommodation for the night.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident, Air Canada said.