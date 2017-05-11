May 11 Air Canada said on Thursday it
would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the
current program, Aeroplan, which is owned and operated by
analytics firm Aimia Inc.
"The new program, launching in 2020, will offer additional
earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service
and a better digital experience for Air Canada customers,"
Benjamin Smith, president of Air Canada's passenger airlines
business said.
Air Canada's contract with Aimia will be in effect until
June 29, 2020.
Canada's biggest carrier said last week that it had not
ruled out expanding its own discounted offering to take on the
new ultra low-cost carrier planned by smaller rival WestJet
Airlines.
