UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
May 12 Air Canada, the country's largest airline by revenue, reported a smaller net loss in the first quarter, helped by lower fuel costs.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$309 million ($256 million), or C$1.08 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from C$341 million, or C$1.20 per share, a year earlier.
The Montreal-based carrier's operating revenue rose 6 percent to C$3.3 billion. ($1 = 1.2042 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.