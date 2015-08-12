(Adds analyst comment, updates market reaction.)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO Aug 12 Air Canada shares fell
sharply on Wednesday after Canada's biggest airline reported a
drop in some closely watched revenue numbers in the second
quarter, raising fears that tough competition is weighing on
fares.
Macquarie Securities analyst Konark Gupta said a 5 percent
decline in yield, a measure of the average per-mile fare paid by
passengers, was worse than expected.
"The pricing was quite weak in the second quarter," he said.
"I think the market is reading that pricing will likely remain
weak."
Shares dropped 6.7 percent to C$12.03, the third-largest
percentage fall on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index.
Despite the yield drop, Air Canada has become consistently
profitable after years of losses, bringing operating costs under
control. On Wednesday it reported quarterly earnings slightly
above expectations, helped by lower oil prices, which may
continue to lift profits in the months ahead.
But the airline faces rising competition from rival WestJet
Airlines Ltd. Once a low-cost carrier focused on
domestic markets, WestJet is expanding internationally and
wooing business travelers.
Air Canada has also added capacity, which has weighed on
some of its financial results.
"I'll address the elephant in the room - our capacity
growth," Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu said on a call with
analysts and investors.
"As an established carrier with legacy costs, and a great
global brand, to compete, we need to grow internationally," he
said, adding that every new route must be profitable. The
company is focused on profits and return on invested capital,
not revenue per available seat mile, Rovinescu said.
Air Canada said it expected adjusted cost per available seat
mile, which excludes fuel expenses, to decline 1 percent to 2
percent in 2015, as a weaker Canadian dollar increases some
expenses. It had previously forecast a 1.5 percent to 2.5
percent decrease.
This measure edged up to 11.3 cents in the second quarter
from 11.2 cents a year earlier. But operating expense per
available seat mile dropped 7.6 percent, as lower fuel costs
more than offset the currency impact.
A weaker Canadian dollar hurts Canadian airlines, which
purchase planes and fuel in U.S. dollars.
Excluding a tax adjustment and other items, Air Canada
earned 85 Canadian cents per share in the quarter, slightly
above analysts' average estimate of 84 Canadian cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose 33 percent to C$296 million, or C$1.00 per
share. Operating revenue increased 3.3 percent to C$3.41
billion.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Sneha Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Frances Kerry and Peter
Galloway)