Nov 5 Canadian airliner Air Canada reported a 35.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a decline in fuel costs.

The company's net income rose to C$437 million ($332 million), or C$1.48 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$323 million, or C$1.10 per share, a year earlier.

The carrier's operating revenue rose nearly 6 percent to C$4.02 billion. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)