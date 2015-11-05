BRIEF-NordLB says hopes complete ship loan deal with KKR in Q2
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
Nov 5 Canadian airliner Air Canada reported a 35.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a decline in fuel costs.
The company's net income rose to C$437 million ($332 million), or C$1.48 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$323 million, or C$1.10 per share, a year earlier.
The carrier's operating revenue rose nearly 6 percent to C$4.02 billion. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, April 6 Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria