July 29 Air Canada, the country's
largest airline, reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as it paid less for fuel, and cut its cost estimate for
the year.
Air Canada said it now expected full-year adjusted cost per
available seat mile (CASM), which excludes fuel costs, to fall
in the range of 2.75-3.75 percent as it sees lower expenses for
its Canadian operations.
The airline had previously estimated a decline of 1.75-2.75
percent.
Air Canada posted adjusted earned of 72 Canadian cents per
share, well above analysts' average estimate of 58 Canadian
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Montreal-based company's fuel costs per litre, typically
an airline's largest variable cost, fell 22 percent to 52
Canadian cents in the second quarter.
However, net earnings fell to C$186 million ($141.32
million), or 66 Canadian cents per share, from C$296 million, or
C$1.00 per share, a year earlier.
Air Canada's operating expenses rose 3 percent to C$3.18
billion, partly due to weak Canadian dollar.
Operating revenue rose 1.3 percent to C$3.46 billion, but
was below analysts' estimate of C$3.52 billion.
($1 = C$1.32)
