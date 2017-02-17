AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Air Canada reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss, hurt by a rise in fuel costs.
The company's net loss widened to C$179 million ($136.8 million), or 66 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from C$116 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Montreal-based airline's revenue rose 7.6 percent to C$3.43 billion. ($1 = 1.3082 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.