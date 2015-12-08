PARIS Dec 8 An Air France flight AF083 from San Francisco to Paris was diverted to Montreal after an "anonymous threat", the carrier said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

"The aircraft landed normally. Local authorities will conduct checks," it said.

Security officials worldwide have been on high alert since Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for attacks in Paris last month that killed 130 people. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier, writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus)