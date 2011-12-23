PARIS Dec 23 Air France-KLM
could post an operating loss of around 300 million euros ($392
million) in 2011 and even bigger losses in 2012 as economic woes
and higher fuel prices take their toll, French daily Liberation
reports.
Europe's largest airline by revenue declined to comment on
the newspaper report.
Air France-KLM said in November it would make an operating
loss for January-December 2011 and plans to unveil a new action
plan to restore competitiveness in the first quarter of 2012
.
Liberation, citing a report conducted by research firm
Secafi for the central workers committee of Air France-KLM, said
the operating loss could exceed 500 million euros in 2012 if
economic parameters remained unchanged.
Air France is in the midst of changing its financial
timetable to the ordinary calendar year from April-March.
