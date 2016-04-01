MUNICH, April 1 Air France-KLM is experiencing good traffic volumes at present, with no major impact as a result of the attacks on the Brussels airport and underground system last week, the Franco-Dutch carrier's chief executive told Reuters.

Air France-KLM took a 120 million euros ($137 million) sales in the last two months of 2015 from attacks in Paris in November, where gunmen targeted restaurant and concert goers, killing 130 people. Airline and travel stocks dropped again after the suicide bomb attacks in Brussels on March 22 that killed 32 people.

"So far we have not seen a significant impact from the Brussels event on our traffic," Air France-KLM Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac told Reuters in an interview in Munich, though added it was too early to say how much it could end up costing.

De Juniac said Air France-KLM was still feeling the effects of the Paris attacks and that traffic from Japan was the worst affected.

"China and the North America are still suffering a little. But these markets are recovering. Japan is not recovering," he said, adding that the carrier was keen to agree partnerships in Asia, similar to a joint venture with Delta on North Atlantic routes, to boost its position there.

Still, overall, traffic volumes are good at the moment, he said, helped by the low oil price, which meant it swung to a profit for 2015. ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)