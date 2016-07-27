PARIS, July 27 Air France-KLM joined other European airlines in warning of the impact of recent attacks in France and political uncertainties elsewhere on its unit revenues this year, as it reported a drop in second-quarter sales.

The Franco-Dutch group said revenue in the second quarter fell 5.2 percent to 6.22 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation improved to 728 million euros from 557 million last year thanks to lower costs.

"The global context in 2016 remains highly uncertain... resulting in an increasing pressure on unit revenues and a special concern about France as a destination," the carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

It maintained financial targets to cut unit costs by around 1 pct in 2016 and significantly reduce net debt. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Tim Hepher)