PARIS, July 27 A week-long strike by cabin crew at Air France could cost more than 40 million euros ($44 million), the chief financial officer of the carrier's parent group said on Wednesday.

Two of the airline's cabin crew unions called the strike, which started on Wednesday after talks on renewing a collective labour agreement broke down.

Parent group Air France-KLM earlier on Wednesday said a strike by pilots in June had cost it around 40 million euros and CFO Pierre-Francois Riolacci said the cabin crew strike could cost more than that, or "several dozens of million euros".

Air France has said it will cancel around 13 percent of the flights planned for Wednesday as a result of the strike. ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)