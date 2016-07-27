(Adds comments on cancelled flights for Thursday)
PARIS, July 27 A week-long strike by cabin crew
at Air France could cost more than 40 million euros
($44 million), the chief financial officer of the carrier's
parent group said on Wednesday.
Two of the airline's cabin crew unions called the strike,
which started on Wednesday after talks on renewing a collective
labour agreement broke down.
Parent group Air France-KLM earlier on Wednesday said a
strike by pilots in June had cost it around 40 million euros and
CFO Pierre-Francois Riolacci said the cabin crew strike could
cost more than that, or "several dozens of million euros".
Air France has said it will cancel around 13 percent of the
flights planned for Wednesday as a result of the strike.
For Thursday, the airline will cancel around 30 percent of
short and medium-haul flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle,
while keeping around 90 percent of long-haul flights running.
Around 80 percent of domestic flights will operate, it said.
The airline is, for example, trying to keep flights running
between Paris and Amsterdam in order to transfer passengers onto
the KLM network, which is not affected by the strike.
($1 = 0.9094 euros)
