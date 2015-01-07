LONDON Jan 7 Shares of Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday, underperforming rivals such as Deutsche Lufthansa and the broader STOXX Europe travel and leisure index.

Several traders and analysts said it was possible the market reaction was linked to an attack in Paris earlier in the day that left 12 dead, the worst militant attack on French soil in recent decades.

However, they added Air France was a volatile stock and the reaction may not have been exclusively linked to the attack.

There was little apparent reaction to the attack elsewhere on financial markets, with the French blue-chip CAC 40 index up 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Atul Prakash, editing by David Evans)