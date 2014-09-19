UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS, Sept 19 Air France said pilots protesting over cost cuts and a new strategy for its Transavia unit gave notice that they may extend their strike until next Friday.
"I regret that our concrete proposals, designed to reassure our pilots, have to date not received a reasonable response," Air France Chief Executive Frederic Gagey said in a statement on Friday.
The SNPL union warned on Thursday that pilots at Air France, part of Air France-KLM, could vote to extend a strike "indefinitely" if its demands were not met. The strike began on Monday and has seen around 60 percent of flights cancelled. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders