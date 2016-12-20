PARIS Dec 20 A group of pilots working for Air France-KLM 's low-cost subsidiary Transavia France have called for a three-day strike from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The pilots, all seconded from the airline's French unit, said the strike would start at 2301 GMT on Dec. 23 and end on Dec. 26 at 2259 GMT, the company said.

The striking pilots' demands are "known and are part of the general talks that are starting," Transavia France said, without giving further details.

A spokeswoman for the Transavia France told Reuters that the number of affected flights would be known on Thursday, a day before the start of the strike. She was not able to say how many pilots would go on strike. (Reporting by Myriam Rivet and Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Bate Felix)