UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS Dec 18 Air France-KLM cut its 2014 earnings goal by 200 million euros on Thursday, blaming higher-than-expected costs from a September pilots' strike and fuel hedging.
The Franco-Dutch airline group trimmed its forecast to 1.5-1.6 billion euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and said it would step up investment and cost cuts to stay on course for medium-term goals.
The announcement marked Air France-KLM's third profit warning of the year.
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders