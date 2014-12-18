(Adds details of CFO conference call)
PARIS Dec 18 Air France-KLM on
Thursday issued its third profit warning in six months, cutting
its 2014 earnings goal by 200 million euros as
higher-than-expected costs from a recent pilot strike added to
weaker unit revenues.
The Franco-Dutch airline group trimmed its forecast for
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to 1.5-1.6 billion euros and said it would step up
investment and cost cuts to keep its medium-term goals.
"We are still receiving bills from other airlines that
carried our passengers during the strike," Finance Director
Pierre-Francois Riolacci told journalists in a conference call,
referring to a two-week pilots' stoppage in September.
These "interline" costs were higher than the group expected.
Air France-KLM said it faced continued weakness in
unit revenues in several of its long-haul markets.
It also blamed legal changes that had prevented it from
showing a predicted reduction in Dutch pension costs in its 2014
earnings, and the way its fuel hedging contracts are structured.
"We are hedged on Brent (crude oil), but jet fuel fell less
than Brent," Riolacci said.
This widening of the spread between refined kerosene and
North Sea crude prevented Air France-KLM from getting the full
benefit of a recent sharp decline in oil prices.
Air France-KLM said it would "significantly" step up
cost-cutting efforts and scale back investments in 2015-16 in
order to keep its latest Perform 2020 transformation plan on
track.
As a result, it would look at slowing deliveries of about 10
Boeing 777s due in 2015 and 2016, but deliveries of Boeing 787s
and Airbus A350s that are due from 2017 would not be affected.
Air France-KLM will "do what it takes" to meet its 2017 debt
goals, Riolacci said.
Shares in Europe's second largest traditional network
carrier behind Lufthansa closed earlier up 4.3 percent
at 8.303 euros, having risen around 5 percent this year.
Despite the strike, they have so far outperformed the CAC40
blue-chip index, which is down 1 percent so far this year, due
to a respectable underlying performance, analysts say.
The profit warning comes a week after the International Air
Transport Association said global airlines would report their
strongest margin in more than five years in 2015, thanks to
falling fuel prices and stronger economic growth.
