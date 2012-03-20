PARIS, March 20 Air France-KLM said it
had reached an agreement with French unions to renegotiate
working conditions as it seeks to cut costs and stabilize its
6.5 billion euro ($8.6 billion) debt.
The so-called methodology and framework agreement was signed
with most of the unions representing ground staff, cabin crew
and pilots, Europe's biggest airline by revenue said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The deal is "a first step in Air France's transformation
process" and paves the way for a new set of labour agreements to
be concluded by June, the company said.
Air France-KLM swung to a 353 million euro operating loss
last year, squeezed between soaring fuel costs and weaker
pricing as Europe's economic slowdown hurt demand.
The company is seeking 2 billion euros in annual savings
aimed at reducing net debt to 4.5 billion euros by the end of
2014.
