GENEVA, April 30 International air freight traffic fell by 2.1 percent in March from the same month a year ago on lower demand from Asian Pacific carriers, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"The March decline in air cargo is most likely a temporary stall. The fundamentals for a sustained improvement in air cargo volumes are in place," said IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler.

