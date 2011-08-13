MUMBAI Aug 13 State-run Air India Ltd
said the federal government has appointed Rohit Nandan, a joint
secretary in the ministry of civil aviation, as the ailing
carrier's new chairman and managing director.
Nandan, who assumed charge on Friday, will replace incumbent
Arvind Jadhav and will oversee the airline's turnaround and debt
restructuring plan.
Loss making Air India is in talks with banks to restructure
$4 billion of working capital debt and is in the midst of
implementing a turnaround plan with a hub-and-spoke route model
focus, cut costs by redeploying staff and unload non-core real
estate.
A financial restructuring plan for Air India will take about
three months to complete, the civil aviation minister said on
Friday. .
The airline is estimated to report a loss before tax of
69.94 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) for the year ended March.
($1= 45.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)