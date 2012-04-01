April 1 A consortium of 19 banks, led by State
Bank of India, has approved the financial restructuring
plan of debt-laden state-run airline Air India, the
Business Standard newspaper reported on Sunday.
The plan, which includes debt restructuring of 180 billion
rupees ($3.53 billion) by the banks and a committed equity
infusion by the federal government, will require the central
cabinet's approval, the report said citing unnamed officials.
Officials at Air India could not be reached immediately for
a comment.
Of the debt being restructured, 105 billion rupees would be
converted into a 10-15 year loans and the rest would be paid to
banks through a government bond issue, the report said.
"The restructuring plan has been approved by the banks and
we hope cabinet approval will come by the middle of April," the
report quoted an unnamed Air India official as saying.
"That will help reduce our interest outlay substantially in
the first year, as we get a moratorium on the loan for the first
year."
($1 = 50.9 rupees)
(Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI, Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher)