NEW DELHI Dec 29 State-run carrier Air India said on Thursday its board has approved issuing preference shares worth 75 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) to lenders as part of a financial restructuring plan.

Loss-making Air India is reeling under a heavy debt pile of $4 billion and is working with the federal government and lenders to restructure the same. ($1 = 52.99 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)