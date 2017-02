Hyderabad, INDIA, March 14 Cash-strapped Air India has outstanding dues of 25 billion rupees ($500.75 million) to oil marketing companies and owes about 12 billion rupees to airports, Chairman Rohit Nandan told reporters on Wednesday.

It will make these payment after the government injects funds into the state-owned carrier, Nandan said.

Air India expects to get delivery of seven Boeing Dreamliners in the fiscal year 2013 that starts in April, he added. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)