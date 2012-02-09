NEW DELHI Feb 9 Cash-strapped national carrier Air India has sought close to $1 billion from Boeing Co for a delay in aircraft deliveries, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Air India had in 2005 placed an order for as many as 50 long-range Boeing jets worth about $6 billion. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)