MUMBAI Nov 29 State-run Air India
, which has got lenders' approval to restructure its
finances, said on Tuesday it plans to lease out excess aircraft
after the induction of Boeing 787 Dreamliners into its
fleet.
The cash-strapped national carrier has plans to sell and
lease back Dreamliners to cut its debt, a source told Reuters on
Monday.
Air India may lease out "excess capacity" of two Boeing
747-400 aircraft and some 777-200 LR aircraft folloiwng the
induction of Dreamliners, Air India said in a statement.
A consortium of lenders to Air India has broadly approved
its financial restructuring plan which includes extension of the
tenure of about $4 billion of working capital loans as well as
converting some of the loans into equity.
The consortium has 26 banks and is led by state-run State
Bank of India, the largest in the country. IDBI
and Bank of Baroda are others in the
consortium with exposure to the loss-making carrier.
Air India, which has posted a loss before tax of 70 billion
rupees for the year ended March, said the debt recast plan would
help it save 10 billion rupees per annum by way of interest
cost.
"As per the plan approved for the company by the committee
of officers the company is trying to achieve an overall load
factor of 73 percent in the near future," the firm said.
India's airlines are struggling with surging oil prices,
high sales tax on jet fuel and below-the-belt pricing due to
increased competition, leading to massive losses.
According to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, Indian
airlines are on course to post record losses of more than $2.5
billion for the year ending March 2012, with Air India likely to
account for more than half of this.
