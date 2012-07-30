* H1 net income at 790 million euros on buoyant Americas

* Still expects net income growth this year

* Q2 sees slower growth in Europe and Asia

* Sees 17 start-ups of new plants in H2, 29 in 2013 (Adds detail from statement)

PARIS, July 30 Air Liquide's first-half net profit grew 5.3 percent thanks to demand for industrial gases mainly in North America, helping the French group to keep its outlook for the year even as Asian and European growth slowed in the second quarter.

Air Liquide's earnings follow those of German rival Linde , which also stuck to its growth forecasts while U.S. rivals like Praxair and Air Products trimmed their earnings goals on weakness in the Asian and European markets.

Net profit rose to 790 million euros ($977.23 million) while revenues were up 5.9 percent at 7.53 billion in the first half or 2.8 percent excluding the impact of currency and natural gas prices.

In the second quarter, revenues grew 5.1 percent to 3.75 billion euros, Air Liquide said in a statement on Monday.

Next to "solid activity" in North America from the shale gas boom, Air Liquide said growth also was driven by resumed demand in the Middle East and Africa after the Arab Spring events.

However, growth slowed down in the second quarter in Asia, particularly in Japan due to a sharp decline in electronics gases that are used to make flat screens or semiconductors.

Europe's debt crisis made clients more cautious and translated into low demand for gases like oxygen in the steel sector and site closures, though demand for chemicals and refining remained solid.

Air Liquide expected 17 new plants to in the second half of this year, taking the total to 24 this year, and forecast 29 start-ups for next year.

The world's top industrial gases company has been eying expansion of its healthcare business, which includes providing oxygen for patients at home or gases used for anesthetics. This sector is among its growth drivers as the population ages and chronic diseases rise.

It recently announced plans to buy home healthcare companies Gasmedi in Spain and LVL Medical in France.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs;editing by Nina Sovich)