* H1 net income at 790 million euros on buoyant Americas
* Still expects net income growth this year
* Q2 sees slower growth in Europe and Asia
* Sees 17 start-ups of new plants in H2, 29 in 2013
PARIS, July 30 Air Liquide's
first-half net profit grew 5.3 percent thanks to demand for
industrial gases mainly in North America, helping the French
group to keep its outlook for the year even as Asian and
European growth slowed in the second quarter.
Air Liquide's earnings follow those of German rival Linde
, which also stuck to its growth forecasts while U.S.
rivals like Praxair and Air Products trimmed
their earnings goals on weakness in the Asian and European
markets.
Net profit rose to 790 million euros ($977.23 million) while
revenues were up 5.9 percent at 7.53 billion in the first half
or 2.8 percent excluding the impact of currency and natural gas
prices.
In the second quarter, revenues grew 5.1 percent to 3.75
billion euros, Air Liquide said in a statement on Monday.
Next to "solid activity" in North America from the shale gas
boom, Air Liquide said growth also was driven by resumed demand
in the Middle East and Africa after the Arab Spring events.
However, growth slowed down in the second quarter in Asia,
particularly in Japan due to a sharp decline in electronics
gases that are used to make flat screens or semiconductors.
Europe's debt crisis made clients more cautious and
translated into low demand for gases like oxygen in the steel
sector and site closures, though demand for chemicals and
refining remained solid.
Air Liquide expected 17 new plants to in the second half of
this year, taking the total to 24 this year, and forecast 29
start-ups for next year.
The world's top industrial gases company has been eying
expansion of its healthcare business, which includes providing
oxygen for patients at home or gases used for anesthetics. This
sector is among its growth drivers as the population ages and
chronic diseases rise.
It recently announced plans to buy home healthcare companies
Gasmedi in Spain and LVL Medical in France.
