PARIS, July 30 Air Liquide's
first-half net profit grew 5.3 percent benefiting from demand
for industrial gases mainly in North America, helping the French
group to keep its forecast for an increase in full-year net
profit.
Net profit rose to 790 million euros ($977.23 million) while
revenues were up 5.9 percent at 7.53 billion in the first half
and 2.8 percent higher, excluding the impact of currency and
natural gas prices.
In the second quarter, revenues grew 5.1 percent to 3.75
billion euros, Air Liquide said in a statement on Monday.
Growth was driven by resumed demand in the Middle East and
Africa, although it slowed down in the second quarter in Asia
particularly in Japan due to a sharp decline in electronics, as
well as in Europe where the debt crisis made clients more
cautious.
