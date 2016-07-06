PARIS, July 5 Air Liquide said it was
targeting revenue growth of 6-8 percent annually over 2016-2020
as it unveiled a new strategic plan on Wednesday following the
recent acquisition of U.S peer Airgas to shield itself from low
growth in Europe.
The French industrial gases company also said it was aiming
at delivering a return on capital employed (ROCE) in excess of
10 percent "after five to six years".
Air Liquide's 2015 ROCE stood at 10.3 percent.
The group completed the acquisition of U.S firm Airgas on
May 23, a $13.4 billion transaction in an effort to better
compete with rivals such as Germany's Linde, Praxair
and Air Products in North America.
Under a previous plan set for 2011-2015, Air Liquide had
sought annual growth sales of 8-10 percent and a ROCE of 12-13
percent.
