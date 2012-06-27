BRUSSELS, June 27 The European Commission on Wednesday cleared Malta to support the restructuring of its struggling flag carrier Air Malta with 130 million euros ($162.12 million) in state aid.

"The restructuring measures foreseen, which include a significant capacity reduction and the sale of assets, should ensure long-term viability without continued state support, whilst avoiding undue distortions of competition," the Commission said.

The Commission already authorised a loan facility of 52 million euros for the airline in November 2010.

The airline was set up in 1973 and covers destinations in Europe and North Africa. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)