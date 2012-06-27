Strike by Berlin ground staff prompts 200 flight cancellations
BERLIN, Feb 16 Around 200 flights were cancelled ahead of a strike over pay by ground staff at Berlin's two airports expected to start later on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 27 The European Commission on Wednesday cleared Malta to support the restructuring of its struggling flag carrier Air Malta with 130 million euros ($162.12 million) in state aid.
"The restructuring measures foreseen, which include a significant capacity reduction and the sale of assets, should ensure long-term viability without continued state support, whilst avoiding undue distortions of competition," the Commission said.
The Commission already authorised a loan facility of 52 million euros for the airline in November 2010.
The airline was set up in 1973 and covers destinations in Europe and North Africa. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
BERLIN, Feb 16 Around 200 flights were cancelled ahead of a strike over pay by ground staff at Berlin's two airports expected to start later on Thursday.
Feb 16 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier, when the company recorded impairment charges.
* Airbus says learned about intended actions through media (Adds confirmation from the ministry, potential damage)