Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Air Market SA :
* Reported on Monday it started negotiations with TELAKCES.COM Sp. z o.o. concerning possible transaction agreement between entities
* Agreement will oblige company to conduct capital increase via issuance of new shares, which will be subscribed for by TELAKCES.COM
* TELAKCES.COM will pay for new shares of the company by contribution in-kind of its assets
* TELAKCES.COM is managing network of mobile phones and mobile accessories shops
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)