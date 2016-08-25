WELLINGTON Aug 26 Air New Zealand
announced record results on Friday amidst a tourism boom, but
profits were below expectations and the company warned increased
competition was ahead.
Net profit before taxation had risen 40 percent to NZ$663
million in the year to June. Analysts had been expecting a
pre-tax profit of around NZ$837 million.
The company said it expected to see increased competition as
more airlines set up flight routes to New Zealand and that it
forecast earnings before taxation for 2017 to be between NZ$400
million and NZ$600 million.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)