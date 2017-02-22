Armenian-backed separatists say three soldiers killed by Azeri forces
YEREVAN, June 16 Armenian-backed separatists said on Friday three of their soldiers were killed by Azeri forces along the boundary with the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
WELLINGTON Feb 23 Air New Zealand posted a 24 percent decline in half-year profit on Thursday, hurt by a jump in fuel prices and as rival airlines expand rapidly into the market.
Net profit for the national carrier came in at NZ$256 million ($183.86 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, down from a half-year record of $NZ338 million in the same period last year.
It will pay an interim dividend of NZ$0.10 per share, in line with NZ$0.10 a year ago.
The company forecast full-year earnings between NZ$475 to NZ$525 million.
It has previously guided for a full-year pre-tax profit between NZ$400 million and NZ$600 million. ($1 = 1.3924 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Toby Chopra)
YEREVAN, June 16 Armenian-backed separatists said on Friday three of their soldiers were killed by Azeri forces along the boundary with the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to roll back his predecessor's opening toward Cuba will spare airlines and cruise operators who have bet on a new revenue source, but the rollback could affect them by weakening demand.