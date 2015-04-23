KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 23 A joint venture
between Saudi Arabia's Acwa Holding and U.S.-based Air Products
has been awarded a contract to build, own and operate
the world's largest industrial gas complex by Saudi Aramco, a
statement said on Thursday.
The $2 billion project will supply 55,000 metric tonnes per
day of nitrogen and 20,000 metric tonnes per day of oxygen to
Aramco's refinery and integrated gasification power plant at
Jizan in the southwest of the kingdom.
The air separation complex is expected be completed in June
2018, the statement said.
Under the deal, Saudi Aramco will buy the nitrogen and
oxygen for 20 years, with Acwa owning 75 percent of the joint
venture and Air Products the remaining 25 percent stake.
Saudi Aramco expects to start the first units of its 400,000
barrels per day Jizan oil refinery in 2017, with an aim to be
fully operational in 2018.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)