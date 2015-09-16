BRIEF-Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan
* Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing shareholders rights plan
Sept 16 Air Products and Chemicals Inc said on Wednesday it planned to spin-off its materials technologies business into a publicly traded company before September next year.
The move, which will leave Air Products with its industrial gases business, was made after an extensive review of strategic options for the materials technologies business, the company said in a statement . (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del., March 30 Texas regulators on Thursday agreed to scuttle NextEra Energy Inc's $18 billion purchase of Energy Future Holdings Corp , finding that the deal was not in the public interest.