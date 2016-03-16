March 16 Industrial gas producer Air Products
and Chemicals Inc is in advanced talks to sell its
performance materials operations to Germany's Evonik Industries
AG, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The unit which makes chemicals used in sun lotion and paint
could be valued at more than $3.5 billion, according to the
source.
The Wall Street Journal had first reported the deal earlier
Wednesday.
The deal could be reached in the coming weeks, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc had said last year, that it
plans to spin off its materials technologies business into a
publicly traded company.
Activist investor William Ackman had been pushing Air
Products to divest its units and had said the company was
undervalued.
Air Products and Chemicals, Evonik Industries and Pershing
Square were not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)