PARIS, June 17 Airbus looked set to announce a major order potentially worth as much as $8 billion for A380 superjumbo aircraft from German transport financier Doric Asset Finance on Monday.

Industry sources said the company, which has been involved in financing A380s for existing airline operators, would place a double-digit order for the world's largest passenger jet.

Airbus declined comment.

Airbus sales chief John Leahy separately told Reuters Insider TV that the planemaker would sell 20 of the world's largest passenger plane but gave no further details.