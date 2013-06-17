S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
PARIS, June 17 Airbus looked set to announce a major order potentially worth as much as $8 billion for A380 superjumbo aircraft from German transport financier Doric Asset Finance on Monday.
Industry sources said the company, which has been involved in financing A380s for existing airline operators, would place a double-digit order for the world's largest passenger jet.
Airbus declined comment.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy separately told Reuters Insider TV that the planemaker would sell 20 of the world's largest passenger plane but gave no further details.
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
* New York Community Bancorp, Inc announces pricing of offering of $500 million of depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock