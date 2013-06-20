BRIEF-SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation
* SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation
PARIS, June 20 Airbus said it had won orders from Spirit Airlines and United Airlines at the Paris Airshow on Thursday.
The agreement with United represents a conversion of the U.S. carrier's previous order for 25 A350-900s to the -1000 model, as well as the addition of 10 more orders for A350-1000 aircraft.
The 35 planes are worth $11.6 billion at list prices.
Airbus said Spirit signed a firm order for 20 A321 planes, with additional conversions of 10 existing A320 orders to the larger A321 model.
The 30 A321s are worth $3.2 billion at list prices.
Steelcase and Microsoft announce development of technology-enabled spaces designed to boost creative work
Cass Information Systems acquires UK-based Effective Telecoms Ltd