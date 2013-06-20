BRIEF-SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation
* SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation
PARIS, June 20 Airbus said it won orders and commitments at the Paris Airshow for 466 aircraft worth a total of $68.7 billion based on list prices.
The deals signed at the air show include firm purchase orders for 241 planes worth $39.3 billion, Airbus said on Thursday at a news conference at the show.
The planemaker added that its latest A350 model had successfully completed its second flight on Wednesday and would fly past the air show.
* Steelcase and Microsoft announce development of technology-enabled spaces designed to boost creative work
* Cass Information Systems acquires UK-based Effective Telecoms Ltd