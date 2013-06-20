BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
PARIS, June 20 Airbus' sales chief expects to exceed its target for plane orders this year, he told a news conference at the Paris Airshow on Thursday.
"I would say that it is likely that we will exceed our target," John Leahy said.
The head of Airbus parent company EADS, Tom Enders, told a shareholders' meeting in Amsterdam at the end of last month that he was "comfortably forecasting that Airbus gross orders will be well above 800 units in 2013".
* IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine
March 6 Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.