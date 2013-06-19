PARIS, June 19 Airbus won an order for 25 A350-900 aircraft from Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM worth $7.5 billion at list prices, the planemaker said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

The airline also took a further 25 options on the planes, Airbus said.

The aircraft will come into service at Air France in 2017 and later at KLM, the airline said.

In addition, Air France-KLM said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Rolls-Royce on equipping its A350 with Trent XWB engines, including a section on their maintenance by Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance.