PARIS, June 19 Airbus won an order for
25 A350-900 aircraft from Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM
worth $7.5 billion at list prices, the planemaker said at the
Paris Airshow on Wednesday.
The airline also took a further 25 options on the planes,
Airbus said.
The aircraft will come into service at Air France in 2017
and later at KLM, the airline said.
In addition, Air France-KLM said it signed a memorandum of
understanding with Rolls-Royce on equipping its A350 with
Trent XWB engines, including a section on their maintenance by
Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance.