By Siva Govindasamy
| PARIS, June 20
PARIS, June 20 Aircraft manufacturer ATR is
pushing its owners to approve plans for a new 90-seat turboprop
plane to provide cut-price competition to smaller passenger
jets, its chief executive said at the Paris Airshow.
The company, a joint venture between Airbus parent EADS
and Finmeccanica subsidiary Alenia Aermacchi,
manufactures the 50-seat ATR 42-600 and the 78-seat 72-600.
Earlier this year, it launched a study into producing a
cheaper alternative to jets made by companies such as Embraer
of Brazil and Canada's Bombardier.
Talks between EADS and Alenia on the financing of the
aircraft are ongoing, with company officials telling Reuters
that the European consortium may be balking at the potential
investment.
ATR chief executive Filippo Bagnato has urged the
shareholders to give the go-ahead, saying this would be a "very
important" development for the joint venture.
"We are targeting both the lower end of the jet market and
new customers," said Bagnato.
"ATR has a 65 percent market share in the 50-90 seat market,
and our products are becoming more popular because maintenance
and fuel costs are very important drivers. The difference in
operational costs between 70-seat jet aircraft and our aircraft
is half, and we can bring that to the 90-seat market."
Turboprop aircraft fly more slowly than jet aircraft, but
their lower operating costs mean that they are increasingly
popular in growth markets such as Southeast Asia and Latin
America. Bombardier's Q400 is ATR's main rival.
The manufacturers of jet aircraft were also creating space
for ATR by moving away from the smallest segments and adding
passengers in their larger aircraft to reduce the average
operating cost for their customers, added Bagnato.
Embraer, for example, announced on Monday the newer variant
of its E-195 would be able to carry more passengers and that it
would drop its smallest E-170 from its line-up.
Bagnato said ATR hoped to introduce the new aircraft to the
market in 2019, which meant it needed to get the go-ahead around
2014.
"We need five years to work on the development and testing
before delivery," he added.