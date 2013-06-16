LONDON, June 16 British Airways is set to
confirm an order for about 10 of the "stretched" version of
Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner planes in a deal worth about
$2.5 billion at this week's Paris Air Show, The Sunday Times
newspaper reported without citing sources.
BA's parent company, International Airlines Group,
said in April that it planned to convert 18 existing Boeing 787
options into firm orders for British Airways to replace some
Boeing 747-400 aircraft between 2017 and 2021.
Boeing is set to launch the larger version of its 787
Dreamliner family of planes at the air show aimed at meeting
demand for long-haul travel within Asia and other long-haul
routes, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
British Airways declined to comment on the report.